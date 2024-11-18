PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games ranging from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest

Billed as the ''Takeover Tour,'' the six-team league selected six U.S. cities — Raleigh, Buffalo, Detroit, St. Louis, Denver and Seattle — and Canadian stops in Vancouver and Quebec City, with one site yet to be announced. The announcement comes as the PWHL prepares to open its second season on Nov. 30, and with the league launching plans to expand by as many as two teams by 2025-26.