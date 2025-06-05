PWHL expansion signings: Seattle lands Barnes and Serdachny, Vancouver adds goalie Maschmeyer

Hilary Knight has company in Seattle, with the new PWHL team adding two 2024 first-round draft picks — Ottawa forward Danielle Serdachny and Montreal defenseman Cayla Barnes — on Thursday during the league's expansion signing period.
The league announced Serdachny agreed to sign a two-year contract and Barnes reached a three-year deal to join Knight as the yet-to-be-named franchise's first three players.
The PWHL's other expansion team, Vancouver, agreed Thursday to a two-year contract with Ottawa Charge goalie Emerance Maschmeyer. A day earlier, Vancouver opened the five-day signing period by reaching agreements with Minnesota defensemen Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques.
Both teams can add up to five players during the signing period, which ends Sunday. The expansion draft is Monday, after which Seattle and Vancouver will have 12-woman rosters. All eight teams will then take part in the PWHL draft on June 24.
After losing two players, the Charge added forward Gabbie Hughes to their protected list, which already included forward Emily Clark, goalie Gwyneth Philips and defenseman Ronja Savolainen.
The 24-year-old Serdachny was the second pick in last year's draft, while Barnes went fifth overall.
The 26-year-old Barnes, from Southern California, led PWHL rookie defensemen with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) last season. She is a two-time U.S. Olympian who won a gold medal in 2018 and ssilver in 2022. Barnes also won an NCAA title with Ohio State last year.
"She's a dynamic defender who moves the puck well and consistently contributes offensively,'' Seattle general manager Meghan Turner said. ''Even as a rookie last season, she played with the poise and presence of a veteran, and we see her playing a key role on our blue line.''