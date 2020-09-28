ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Putna made seven saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Minnesota United on Sunday night.
Putna denied a pair of on-point shot attempts by Emmanuel Reynoso early in the second half. Real Salt Lake was shut out for the sixth time this season, four of them draws.
Minnesota (5-5-4) maintained a point advantage over Real Salt Lake (4-4-6) in the Western Conference standings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Lightning lift Stanley Cup in capping NHL's marathon season
Defenseman Ryan McDonagh was preparing to answer one last question regarding the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup championship when teammates Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn…
Twins
Twins shelve Donaldson for wild card series with calf injury
Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf, and the team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster that was set on Tuesday prior to Game 1.
Twins
The view from Houston: Here's what's being said about the series
The Astros are one of two teams to make the expanded baseball playoffs with a losing 2020 record. How is that making an impact on what's being talked about in Houston?
Vikings
Former Titan Haynesworth charged with domestic assault
Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested Monday after he was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Duluth
Duluth bails out Spirit Mountain — again — allowing ski hill to open for winter
The city approved a $300,000 cash infusion Monday evening.