Putin's uncompromising demands emerge after the latest round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Russia took weeks to present to Ukraine with a ''memorandum'' setting out its conditions for a ceasefire, as well as key guidelines for a comprehensive treaty to end the more than 3-year-old war. To practically no one's surprise, it's a list of the Kremlin's longstanding, maximalist demands that Kyiv and its Western allies see as nonstarters.
Ukraine had set its negotiating stance before Monday's direct peace talks in Istanbul, emphasizing its readiness to declare a 30-day ceasefire immediately without preconditions that was proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Kyiv reaffirmed its refusal to abandon a bid for NATO membership and rejected acknowledgment of Russia's annexation of any of its regions.
Both sides have established mutually exclusive red lines that make any quick deal unlikely.
Moscow's demands, published in the Russian media, make it clear that President Vladimir Putin is determined to ensure the fulfillment of the goals in Ukraine he set when he launched the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
Key points of the Russian and Ukrainian documents:
Moscow's conditions for a 30-day truce
Russia offered Ukraine a choice of two options for establishing a 30-day ceasefire.
One option is that Ukraine must withdraw its forces from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — the four regions Moscow illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured.