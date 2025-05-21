Putin visited Russia's Kursk region for first time since Moscow said it drove out Ukrainian forces

President Vladimir Putin visited Russia's Kursk region for the first time since Moscow claimed that it drove Ukrainian forces out of the area last month, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
Putin visited the region bordering Ukraine the previous day, according to the Kremlin.
Ukrainian forces made a surprise incursion into Kursk in August 2024 in one of its biggest battlefield successes in the more than three-year war. The incursion was the first time Russian territory was occupied by an invader since World War II and dealt a humiliating blow to the Kremlin.
Since the end of 2023, Russia has mostly had the advantage on the battlefield, with the exception of Kursk.
Ukraine, the U.S. and South Korea said that North Korea sent up to 12,000 troops to help the Russian army take back control of Kursk, and Russia said on April 26 that its forces had pushed out the Ukrainian army. Kyiv officials denied the claim.
Putin's unannounced visit appeared to be an effort to show Russia is in control of the conflict — even though its full-scale invasion of its neighbor has been slow and costly in terms of casualties and equipment — amid recent U.S. and European proposals for a ceasefire that Putin has effectively rejected.
Video broadcast by Russian state media showed that Putin visited Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2, which is still under construction, and met with selected volunteers behind closed doors.
Many of the volunteers wore clothes emblazoned with the Russian flag and the Latin letters ''Z'' and ''V'', which are symbols of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.