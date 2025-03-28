Putin suggests putting Ukraine under UN-sponsored external governance

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday to temporarily put Ukraine under external governance as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement, in remarks that reflected the Kremlin leader’s determination to achieve his war goals.
In televised remarks broadcast early Friday, Putin reaffirmed his claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal. Under Ukraine’s constitution it is illegal for the country to hold national elections while it’s under martial law.
Putin claimed that any agreement that is signed with the current Ukrainian government could be challenged by its successors and said new elections could be held under external governance.
‘‘Under the auspices of the United Nations, with the United States, even with European countries, and, of course, with our partners and friends, we could discuss the possibility of introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine,‘’ Putin said. He added that it would allow the country to ‘’hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the trust of the people, and then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty.‘’
He said such external governance is just ‘’one of the options,‘’ without elaborating.
Zelenskyy dismissed Putin’s suggestions, describing them as a ‘’reason not to end the war.‘’
‘‘He is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine,‘’ said Zelenskyy during a briefing with journalists Friday. ‘’He is afraid of negotiations with me personally, and by excluding Ukraine’s (government), he is suggesting that Ukraine is not an independent actor for him.‘’
‘They’re playing for time’