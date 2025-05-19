MOSCOW — Putin says call with Trump lasted for more than 2 hours, says Russia is ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine.
Putin says call with Trump lasted for more than 2 hours, says Russia is ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine
Putin says call with Trump lasted for more than 2 hours, says Russia is ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine.
The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 4:55PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says Russia and Ukraine will 'immediately' start ceasefire negotiations after 'excellent' call with Putin
Trump says Russia and Ukraine will 'immediately' start ceasefire negotiations after 'excellent' call with Putin.