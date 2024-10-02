Push to map Great Lakes bottom gains momentum amid promises effort will help fishing and shipping

The last effort to map the lakes came in the 1970s. Maps were largely created using single-beam sonar technology similar to today's commercially available depth- and fish-finders. The system produced maps covering only about 15% of mostly coastal lake bottom, said Tim Kearns, a spokesperson for the Great Lakes Observing System. With a single sounding every 500 meters (547 yards), the maps were extremely low-resolution and could have missed sink holes, canyons, sand dunes, shipwrecks and infrastructure such as pipelines, cables and intake pipes, Kearns said.