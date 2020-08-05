The deaths of three unidentified babies found in the Mississippi River backwaters southeast of the Twin Cities from 1999 to 2007 have prompted authorities to seek financial help from the public in the hopes of identifying the infants and solving the mysteries of how they died.

The Sheriff’s Office in Goodhue County, where the babies were found, wants to have DNA analysis done on the remains as part of its investigations. However, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement this week, the work “can be very complex and expensive” with costs approaching $5,000 per case.

The first newborn was found in November 1999 by a fisherman. The Caucasian girl was located near Red Wing wrapped in a towel. Authorities believe “Jamie” had been in the water near Bay Point Park a week or two after being born alive.

In December 2003, a Caucasian boy named “Cory” was found washed ashore on a Lake Pepin beach by four teenage girls. Investigators think he lived for 1 to 5 days.

Earlier DNA analysis determined that the two infants had the same mother, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

In March 2007, a newborn girl was found in a marina slip by two workers from the Treasure Island Resort and Casino near Red Wing. The ethnicity of “Abby” was either American Indian or Hispanic. Authorities estimate she had been in the water for up to six months.

The infant is not related to the other two, “but the details are eerily the same,” the Sheriff’s Office statement from Monday noted.

Law enforcement has circulated computer-generated images of what the babies likely would have looked like in their early months had they survived.

Among the unanswered questions is whether the infants were victims of homicide or abandoned by one or more of their parents.

The death in 1999 inspired in part legislation that made Minnesota among the first states to enact a “safe haven” law that allows a mother to safely and anonymously turn over an unwanted newborn to a hospital within three days of birth with no legal consequences.

The three received their names from Jeanne and Don Madtson, a couple in the area who made arrangements and had them buried in the same Red Wing cemetery where they laid to rest their stillborn daughter Ann Marie, more than 30 years ago.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is already working closely on the 1999 case with Parabon NanoLabs, a company in suburban Washington, D.C., that turns to public genealogy databases for clues.

Now authorities are looking for donations to fund the work on the 2003 and 2007 cases. Anyone wishing to contribute is urged to visit https://justicedrive.org.

Also, tips in any of the three deaths can be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 1-651-385-3155.

Just last week, Parbon’s expertise helped police in Chisholm, Minn., and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrest Michael Carbo Jr., who was charged in the 1986 sexual assault and strangulation of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty.