No serious injuries were reported when a Robbinsdale police squad car crashed late Friday during a pursuit that ended near North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

According to scanner reports, a call went out for available police squad cars in the area to respond to the crash at N. Lowry and York avenues, but the call for more backup officers was quickly downgraded. Photos from the scene showed a Robbinsdale police car with extensive front-end damage and air bags deployed.

A Robbinsdale officer at the scene said that no one had suffered serious injuries in the crash. And a Minneapolis police spokesman said that no Minneapolis officers were involved.

It wasn't immediately clear how and why the chase started and ended.