An American tourist at Mount Vesuvius near Naples, Italy, dropped his cellphone into the volcano's crater on July 9, the Associated Press reported, and then slid into the crater trying to retrieve it. After determining that Philip Carroll, 23, of Baltimore, was in "serious difficulty," four volcano guides lowered a rope 50 feet into the crater and pulled him out. After officials administered first aid, Carroll and two family members who had helped him in his quest were cited by police for going off the authorized trail. Carroll suffered only abrasions — and the humiliation of a trip to the police station. No word on how the phone fared.

Peak experience

The trail to the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado is 13 miles long, and the peak tops out at more than 14,000 feet — making it a challenging hike under any circumstances. But for Bob Salem, 53, the journey is nuttily complicated: He's pushing a peanut up the mountain using his nose. He's wearing customized headgear made of a CPAP mask with a black plastic serving spoon attached to it, NPR reported. "Basically, I'm just going to ... low crawl my way up there," he said. "I mean, there's not really much to it but just to keep flicking." It's not as crazy as it sounds. Salem is raising money for a charity that works to house people experiencing homelessness. And he's not even the first to attempt the feat, but he'll be the first in the 21st century. Salem is wearing kneepads and elbow pads, and a spotter is carrying his backpack with a snowsuit inside for the higher elevations.

Cashing in

On July 10, as Rich Gilson used a mini-excavator to remove part of the foundation under the porch of his 1920s-era New Jersey home, he came across an unusual windfall: Among the weeds and dirt were two bundles of paper, secured with rubber bands, United Press International reported. "I got to look at the edge and it had a green tint to it, and I said, 'This is money,' " Gilson said. The cash, printed in 1934, amounted to $1,000 in $10 and $20 bills. Gilson said the area where he found the money was previously accessible only through a crawlspace: "Somebody had to crawl under there and dig a hole. My sense is that something fishy happened," he added.

COVID connection?

Laurie Rosser, 42, of Gorseinon, Wales, was stopped while driving on June 26 because his van was missing two tires, the BBC reported. Police estimated he had driven more than 10 miles without the tires. Rosser was tested at more than twice the legal limit for alcohol. But he had a different explanation — his lawyer told a judge that that he had tested positive for COVID and "his mind was cloudy. That influenced his decision to drive with two defective tires on the vehicle." At least he'll have plenty of time to get healthy before he gets behind the wheel again. He was banned from driving for 17 months and fined.

