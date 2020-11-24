Thirty-five years after Prince sang, “Paisley Park is in your heart,” Mall of America staff will now tell you it’s also near their east rotunda.

The MOA will welcome its own satellite shop of His Purple Majesty’s merchandise starting on Black Friday.

Housed near the big tree and TCF Rotunda, the 1,600-square-foot retail space will sell Prince goods including apparel, music and other memorabilia. It will also have some unspecified artifacts from the Prince estate collection on display for viewing.

Paisley Park at the MOA could become a permanent fixture at the mega-mall, but for now it is serving as a temporary fill-in for the real thing.

Prince’s studio-turned-museum in Chanhassen is closed to visitors until at least Dec. 19, or whenever tours can resume again under Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines. The mall and other retail businesses can remain open under current rules.

“MOA and Paisley Park are hoping this is a long-term partnership,” said the Prince museum’s spokesperson Bruce Evans.

Different from the independently run Prince specialty store at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the shop at the MOA is operated by Paisley Park management and Prince’s estate.

@ChrisRstrib