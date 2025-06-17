'Purgatory:' Fed officials left in limbo as tariffs complicate this week's rate decision

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy is mostly in good shape but that isn't saving Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell from a spell of angst.
As the Fed considers its next moves during a two-day meeting this week, most economic data looks solid: Inflation has been steadily fading, while the unemployment rate is still a historically low 4.2%. Yet President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs may push inflation higher in the coming months, while also possibly slowing growth.
With the outlook uncertain, Fed policymakers are expected to keep their key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday at about 4.4%. Officials will also release a set of quarterly economic projections that are expected to show inflation will accelerate later this year, while unemployment my also tick up a bit.
The projections may also signal that the Fed will cut its key rate twice later this year, economists say.
The prospect of higher inflation would typically lead the Fed to keep rates unchanged or even raise them, while rising unemployment would usually lead the Fed to cut its key rate. With the economy potentially pulling in both directions, Powell and other Fed officials have underscored in recent remarks that they are prepared to wait for clearer signals on which way to move.
The Fed is in ''an uncomfortable purgatory,'' said Diane Swonk, chief economist at accounting giant KPMG. ''Without the threat of tariffs, we would be seeing the Fed cut. That's not where we're at because of the uncertainty and the threat and the effects (of tariffs) that we don't know yet."
The Trump White House has sharply ramped up the pressure on Powell to reduce borrowing costs, with Trump himself calling the Fed chair a ''numbskull'' for not cutting and other officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, also calling for a rate reduction.
When the Fed reduces its key short-term rate, it often — though not always — leads to lower costs for consumer and business borrowing, including for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. Yet financial markets also influence the level of longer-term rates and can keep them elevated even if the Fed reduces the shorter-term rate it controls.