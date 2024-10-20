Pups on parade: Dogs dressed to the nines for annual New York City Halloween event

NEW YORK — Costumed pups were dressed up in bow ties, wigs and shades at the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City.
Costumed pups were dressed up in bow ties, wigs and shades at the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City.
By The Associated Press
The parade in Manhattan's East Village drew thousands of onlookers Saturday to watch dogs dressed in their finest in Halloween attire walk, or ride, along Avenue A.
One little dog poked its head from a far-too-large yellow suit jacket, and another sported a pompadour and drove a tiny hot rod out of ''Grease.'' Two more were dressed in hot dog costumes and one dog portrayed Glinda the good witch from ''The Wizard of Oz.''
The popular parade began 34 years ago to raise money for the Tompkins Square Park dog run, the city's first and largest dog run.
