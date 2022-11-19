Pups on display at the Minneapolis Kennel Club Show in Shakopee

Lisa Corrigan of Hudson, Wis., trimmed the whiskers of Birdy the smooth collie at the Minneapolis Kennel Club Show at Canterbury Park in Shakopee on Saturday. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune Hundreds of canines took over the grounds inside Canterbury Park for the Minneapolis Kennel Club Show. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune Jamie the standard poodle, owned by Terri Meyers, was prepped in the grooming area. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune Aryn Carter showed a Russian Toy dog in the novice junior class for judge Joan Anselm. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune Calli the Afghan hound, owned by Mary Offerman from La Crosse, Wis. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune Ryder Hohensee showed a border collie in the novice junior class at the Minneapolis Kennel Club Show. Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune Hanalei, a one-year old Chinese Crested dog, waited for owner Lauren Darrington of Rosemount . Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune