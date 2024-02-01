The Puppy Bowl returns for a 20th year on Feb. 11, with 131 puppies up for adoption from 73 shelters taking part. You can watch at 1 p.m. CST on Super Bowl Sunday on Animal Planet.
Puppy Bowl turns 20
Watch the cutest players in football on Super Bowl Sunday.
Puppy Bowl turns 20
French tightrope walker tiptoes over Santiago
Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin crossed the main avenue of downtown Santiago 50 meters high over the city center on Wednesday.
Minnesota trooper charged with murder appears in court
A Minnesota state trooper accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist can remain free without bail, a judge ruled Monday during a brief court appearance.
Thief who stole 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers sentenced
A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in "The Wizard of Oz" was given no prison time.