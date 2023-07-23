Two puppies were found alive and healthy almost a day after a house exploded in Jordan.

The puppies had been thought to be dead after the explosion ripped through the house on Thursday evening, destroying the home and damaging a neighboring home and cars.

Three people escaped the house, two unharmed and one with only minor injuries. But when fire crews arrived, there were two adult dogs and six puppies still in the house.

Firefighters rescued the adult dogs and four of the puppies Friday evening, but two were unaccounted for — until Saturday afternoon, when Jordan firefighters and police found both of the missing puppies.

The State Fire Marshal's office is still investigating, but a gas leak is suspected.