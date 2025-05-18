Punjab resumes IPL campaign with 10-run win over Rajasthan ahead of Delhi-Gujarat showdown

JAIPUR, India — Nehal Wadhera hit 70 off 37 balls to lead Punjab Kings to a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals as they resumed their Indian Premier League campaign.
Wadhera smashed five sixes and five fours in his second half-century of the season in Punjab's 219-5 in 20 overs on Sunday. Shashank Singh's 59 not out off 30 balls also helped the Kings cross the 200-mark.
Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar then took 3-22 in four overs as Rajasthan's chase lost momentum despite half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaisal and Dhruv Jurel. The Royals were restricted to 209-7 for a 10th loss this season.
Punjab climbed to second in the points' table – level on 17 with leader Royal Challengers Bengaluru but trailing on net run-rate. Rajasthan, already eliminated, stayed ninth with six points from 13 games.
Opting to bat first, Punjab lost Priyansh Arya (9) early and then Australian Mitchell Owen was out for a two-ball duck on his IPL debut.
Prabhsimran Singh scored 21 off 10 balls before being caught in the fourth over and Punjab was down to 34-3 in 3.1 overs.
Wadhera rebuilt the innings with a 67-run partnership off 44 balls with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored 30 off 25.
Iyer was sedate by his standards, hitting five fours and no sixes, while Wadhera took the aggressive route and reached 50 off 25 balls.