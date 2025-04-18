Punjab hands Bengaluru another home defeat in Indian Premier League

BENGALURU, India — Punjab Kings kept Royal Challengers Bengaluru winless at home in a rain-shortened Indian Premier League game on Friday.
Light drizzle reduced the Twenty20 game to 14 overs a side and Bengaluru was in danger of being bowled out for its lowest IPL total of 49 before Tim David's 26-ball 50 lifted the home team to 95-9.
Punjab stuttered briefly until Nehal Wadhera smacked three sixes and three boundaries and carried Punjab to 98-5 in 12.1 overs.
With a fifth win in seven games, Punjab was second in the table on run rate.
Bengaluru was fourth thanks to four away wins. But it has still to win a home game.
