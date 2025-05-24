Punjab fails to grab IPL top-two spot after losing to Delhi by 6 wickets

JAIPUR, India — Punjab Kings failed to clinch a top-two spot in the Indian Premier League after being thrashed by Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Saturday.
Playoffs-bound Punjab made a strong 206-8 but Sameer Rizvi with a blistering unbeaten 58 off 25 balls — his maiden IPL half-century — led Delhi's winning chase to 208-4.
The game was replayed after it was called off in Dharamsala on May 8 when the floodlights went off during air raid alerts in the second innings. The IPL was later suspended due to the military strikes between India and Pakistan.
Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the others to have filled out the playoff spots but their final positions are still to be determined. The top two have home advantage.
Rizvi unleashes
Rizvi and Karun Nair, who made 44, revived Delhi's chase after it lost seasoned pros Lokesh Rahul (35) and captain Faf du Plessis (23) inside the first seven overs.
Nair, who was recalled to the India test team after eight years on Saturday, took his time to settle before he smashed leg-spinner Praveen Dubey for four straight boundaries in the 11th over.
Nair added 62 runs with Rizvi until Nair's leg stump was knocked back by spinner Harpreet Brar just before the death overs. Delhi still needed 52 off the final five overs.