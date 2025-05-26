Sports

Punjab demolishes Mumbai and secures top-two spot in IPL playoffs

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

JAIPUR, India — Punjab Kings secured a top-two spot in the Indian Premier League playoffs after dominating five-time winners the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday.

Josh Inglis (73) and Priyansh Arya (62) smashed the Mumbai bowling and cruised Punjab to 187-3 in reply to Mumbai's below-par 184-7.

Punjab will play qualifier 1 on Thursday with the winner going directly to the June 3 final.

Mumbai will play eliminator 1 on Friday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans is second in the table but could be overtaken by Bengaluru if it beats Lucknow on Tuesday.

