Sports

Punjab beats Mumbai to set up showdown with Bengaluru in IPL final

Shreyas Iyer hit a 41-ball 87 not out as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday in a rain-delayed Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 8:44PM

AHMEDABAD, India — Shreyas Iyer hit a 41-ball 87 not out as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday in a rain-delayed Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League.

Skipper Iyer led from the front as he smashed eight sixes and five fours to lead Punjab to only its second IPL final.

Punjab set up a title clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday – also in Ahmedabad. Neither team has ever won the IPL.

Punjab scored 207-5 to chase down Mumbai's 203-6 (20 overs) with an over to spare.

This was after the game was delayed by more than two hours because of rain.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Liberty hit 19 3-pointers in 100-52 rout of Sun to start season 7-0 for first time since 1997

The New York Liberty matched their own WNBA record by hitting 19 3-pointers in a 100-52 rout of the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Sports

Bauers' pinch-hit 2-run double helps Brewers extend winning streak to 7 with sweep of Phillies

Sports

Brock Thompson hits walk-off 2-run homer as Oklahoma State eliminates No. 7 national seed Georgia