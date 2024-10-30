Pumpkins aren’t just for carving and pie

To prepare a pumpkin, the skin may be so hard that it might seem like you need an ax to split it open (no wonder pumpkins are nicknamed “ironbarks”). To begin, cut a thin slice from the base so that it stands firm, then whack it in half and scoop out the seeds and fibers with a spoon. You can rinse and dry the seeds for roasting with a little oil and salt. Roast the pumpkin halves until tender, and remove the peel once it’s cooled (see recipe).