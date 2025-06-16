Pulse nightclub: A haunting look inside before the mass shooting site is razed

Some patrons on the patio escaped after an employee kicked a hole in a fence. Dozens of others crammed into the bathrooms and a dressing room. Many on the dance floor were gunned down, as Mateen fired 200 rounds in less than five minutes. After officers entered the club, Mateen barricaded himself in one of the bathrooms. Eventually, officers used explosives and an armored vehicle to make a breach in the wall between the two bathrooms and another breach in the wall of one of the bathrooms.