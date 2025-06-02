Pulp is back for 'More,' their first album in 24 years. Even the Britpop band is surprised

Maturation — the literality of growing up on ''Grown Ups'' — is a prevalent theme on ''More,'' delivered with age-appropriate insight. ''I was always told at school that I had an immature attitude. I just didn't see any point in growing up, really. It seemed like all the fun was had by people when they were younger,'' said Cocker. ''But, as I said on the back of the ‘This Is Hardcore' album, it's OK to grow up, as long as you don't grow old. And I still agree with that, I think. Growing old is losing interest in the world and deciding that you're not gonna change. You've done your bit and that's it. That doesn't interest me.''