INDIANAPOLIS — Kentrell Pullian scored 12 points to help Milwaukee defeat IUPUI 72-69 on Thursday.
Pullian also added five rebounds for the Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Angelo Stuart shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Jlynn Counter led the way for the Jaguars (3-21, 0-13) with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. DJ Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds for IUPUI. John Egbuta also had 10 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Jaguars' 11th straight.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit)
Sports
Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault, has no conviction recorded
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios apologized for shoving a former girlfriend to the ground two years ago after he escaped conviction Friday on a charge of common assault.
Sports
Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, Bucks beat Clippers 106-105
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his most famous 50-point performance by ordering 50 chicken nuggets at a Chick-fil-A drive-through the next day.
Sports
LeBron's off-court legacy complements his basketball success
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids.
Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference)