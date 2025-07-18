Recipes

Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos are your sweet-sour answer to dinner

This sweet-sour crowd-pleasing recipe can take its time in the oven, or be made in a pressure cooker when time is short.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 10:59AM
Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos can cook low and slow in the oven or quickly in a pressure cooker. From "Pull Up A Chair," from Martha Collison (Kyle, 2025). (India Whiley-Morton)

Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos

Serves 6 to 8.

From “Pull Up a Chair,” by Martha Collison, who writes: “The secret to my pulled pork is to slow-cook it in pineapple juice. The fruit’s acidity helps to tenderize the meat as it cooks, making it even easier to pull, and also imparts a delicious sweet-and-sour flavor which is perfect with pork.” You’ll need to start this recipe in advance to allow time for marinating, ideally the day before. (Kyle, 2025)

For the pulled pork:

  • 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
    • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
      • 2 tsp. paprika
        • 1 tbsp. sea salt flakes
          • 1 tbsp. soft dark brown sugar
            • 3 ½ lb. pork shoulder
              • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
                • 1 tbsp. chipotle paste
                  • 2 ¼ c. (18 oz.) pineapple juice
                    • 1 ⅛ c. (9 oz.) water

                      For the charred pineapple salsa:

                      • 1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced into fingers
                        • ½ red onion, finely sliced
                          • 1 red chile, sliced
                            • Small bunch of mint, leaves picked and finely chopped
                              • 2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

                                For serving:

                                • Small soft tortillas
                                  • Freshly chopped cilantro

                                    Directions

                                    The day before: Prepare the rub by mixing together the cayenne, cinnamon, paprika, salt and sugar in a small bowl.

                                    Remove any fat or skin from the pork and discard. Slice the joint into 3 to 4 equal-sized chunks, slicing on the diagonal along the grain to keep the meat strands as long as possible. Place in a large bowl, sprinkle on the spice rub and massage it into the meat. Once completely coated, cover and chill overnight to allow the flavors to soak in. (If you are in a rush, you can cook the meat right after rubbing, but the flavors won’t be as intense.)

                                    Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Transfer the pork into a large cast-iron casserole dish with a lid and sprinkle over any of the rub that didn’t stick to the meat. Add the garlic and chipotle paste, then pour over the pineapple juice and the water. The liquid should come roughly three-quarters of the way up the sides of the pork — add a little more water if it doesn’t.

                                    Cover with the lid and transfer to the oven. Cook for 2½ to 3 hours, checking every hour or so to monitor the liquid levels. Once the pork is ready, it should be tender and soft, with the liquid reduced to a thick and glossy sauce. If the sauce hasn’t thickened enough, remove the pork and simmer the sauce on the stove to further reduce it.

                                    Meanwhile, make the charred pineapple salsa. Heat a large frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the pineapple fingers to the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until a nice char develops. Remove and allow to cool to room temperature. Dice the charred pineapple and add to a bowl, along with the red onion, red chile, mint and apple cider vinegar. Mix well.

                                    When the pork is ready, use two forks to shred the meat and mix with the sauce until it is well-coated. Serve immediately or allow it to cool to room temperature and chill for up to 2 days. Serve the pineapple salsa alongside the pork, piled into soft tortillas and sprinkled with cilantro.

                                    Cooking tip: If you’re short on time or don’t want to use the oven, this recipe works well in a pressure cooker, too. Just omit the water and cook in a pressure cooker for 35 minutes at high pressure and allow to release naturally. Remove pork and shred it, and simmer the liquid until it thickens.

                                    Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos can cook low and slow in the oven or quickly in a pressure cooker. From "Pull Up a Chair," from Martha Collison (Kyle, 2025). (India Whiley-Morton)
                                    about the writer

                                    about the writer

                                    Star Tribune staff

                                    See Moreicon

                                    More from Recipes

                                    See More

                                    Recipes

                                    Recipe: Pineapple Pulled-Pork Tacos a sweet-sour answer to dinner

                                    card image

                                    This sweet-sour crowd-pleasing recipe can take its time in the oven, or be made in a pressure cooker when time is short.

                                    Recipes

                                    Sarah Kieffer's butterscotch pudding recipe is a summer dessert win

                                    card image

                                    Recipes

                                    There’s no catch to cooking walleye, Minnesota’s favorite fish

                                    card image