Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos are your sweet-sour answer to dinner

Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos
Serves 6 to 8.
From “Pull Up a Chair,” by Martha Collison, who writes: “The secret to my pulled pork is to slow-cook it in pineapple juice. The fruit’s acidity helps to tenderize the meat as it cooks, making it even easier to pull, and also imparts a delicious sweet-and-sour flavor which is perfect with pork.” You’ll need to start this recipe in advance to allow time for marinating, ideally the day before. (Kyle, 2025)
For the pulled pork:
- 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. paprika
- 1 tbsp. sea salt flakes
- 1 tbsp. soft dark brown sugar
- 3 ½ lb. pork shoulder
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. chipotle paste
- 2 ¼ c. (18 oz.) pineapple juice
- 1 ⅛ c. (9 oz.) water
For the charred pineapple salsa:
- 1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced into fingers
- ½ red onion, finely sliced
- 1 red chile, sliced
- Small bunch of mint, leaves picked and finely chopped
- 2 tsp. apple cider vinegar
For serving:
- Small soft tortillas
- Freshly chopped cilantro
Directions
The day before: Prepare the rub by mixing together the cayenne, cinnamon, paprika, salt and sugar in a small bowl.
Remove any fat or skin from the pork and discard. Slice the joint into 3 to 4 equal-sized chunks, slicing on the diagonal along the grain to keep the meat strands as long as possible. Place in a large bowl, sprinkle on the spice rub and massage it into the meat. Once completely coated, cover and chill overnight to allow the flavors to soak in. (If you are in a rush, you can cook the meat right after rubbing, but the flavors won’t be as intense.)