Pineapple Pulled Pork Tacos are your sweet-sour answer to dinner

Remove any fat or skin from the pork and discard. Slice the joint into 3 to 4 equal-sized chunks, slicing on the diagonal along the grain to keep the meat strands as long as possible. Place in a large bowl, sprinkle on the spice rub and massage it into the meat. Once completely coated, cover and chill overnight to allow the flavors to soak in. (If you are in a rush, you can cook the meat right after rubbing, but the flavors won’t be as intense.)