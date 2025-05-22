Pulisic, Musah, Robinson and Sargent to skip CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving US with depleted roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson and Joe Scally will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving the United States with a depleted roster for its last competitive soccer matches before the 2026 World Cup.
Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna already were expected to miss the regional championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean because FIFA ruled the expanded Club World Cup has priority on players over national teams.
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino announced his 27-man squad Thursday for friendlies ahead of the tournament, and missing players also included defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Tanner Tessmann.
Outside back Sergiño Dest returns to the national team for the first time since March 2024 after recovering from a torn ACL. Forward Folarin Balogun is with the team for the first time since last September following his recuperation from shoulder surgery.
After this summer, Pochettino will have just four brief training windows before players report ahead of the World Cup. The U.S. program was shaken in March by losses to Panama and Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League.
Robinson also missed the March matches with what the U.S. Soccer Federation said was an injury it didn't specify but has started 34 of 37 Premier League games for Fulham this season.
Pochettino's roster included Alex Freeman, a son of former NFL All-Pro receiver Antonio Freeman. The 20-year-old right back made his Major League Soccer debut for Orlando in April 2023 — his only league match that season. He had two MLS appearances last year and has become a regular this season.
Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a 24-year-old son of former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, also was picked for the first time along with 20-year-old forward Damion Downs and 21-year-old defender Quinn Sullivan.