MIAMI — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits for St. Louis.

Marlins' starter Jesús Luzardo allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Luzardo (0-1) struck out three and walked two.

The 42-year-old Pujols stretched a bloop hit near right the-field foul line into a double in the second inning and came home on Paul DeJong's double. DeJong then scored from second on Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s throwing error.

Tyler O'Neill had an RBI single in the third before Pujols singled and raced home from first on Edman's triple to right-center.

Edman added a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 307th start together, surpassing the Chicago White Sox battery of Red Faber and Ray Schalk for third most all-time.

Bryan De Cruz homered for Miami in the sixth. Wainwright was lifted after allowing Brian Anderson's two-out single.

Relievers T.J. McFarland and Ryan Helsley got the next seven outs around three hits and Giovanny Gallegos worked a perfect ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RF Avisail Garcia was removed from the game in the sixth inning due to an upset stomach. ... RHP Dylan Floro (right rotator cuff tendinitis) threw live batting practice Sunday and will pitch Wednesday in extended spring training.

POWER IN THE MINORS

Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman homered for the seventh time in seven games for for Triple-A Memphis.

FOND MIAMI MEMORIES

The Cardinals' Oliver Marmol managed his first major league game in Miami Tuesday. It was also the city where Marmol watched his first game, attending as part of a school field trip. Marmol and his family lived in Miami three years during the mid-1990s before settling in Orlando.

UP NEXT

RHP Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA) will start the second game of the series for the Cardinals on Wednesday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18).

