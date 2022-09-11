PITTSBURGH — St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run Saturday night, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list.
The 42-year-old Pujols connected in the sixth inning of the Cardinals' game at Pittsburgh.
Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.
The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
With St. Louis down 3-1, Pujols homered on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
