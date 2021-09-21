SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor signed a bill Tuesday to increase the U.S. territory's minimum wage for the first time in more than 12 years.
The current minimum pay of $7.25 an hour will increase to $8.50 in January and to $9.50 in July 2023. A third increase to $10.50 is contemplated for July 2024, but would require further approval.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the first increase could represent an additional $2,000 a year for a full-time worker.
Many cheered the move, given the high cost of living on an island struggling to emerge from a deep economic slump as it restructures a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt via a bankruptcy-like process.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP
The House voted Tuesday night to fund the government into early December, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the prospects of a looming fiscal crisis.
Business
China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics
The Beizhong International Travel Agency in the eastern city of Tianjin has had only one customer since coronavirus outbreaks that began in July prompted Chinese leaders to renew city lockdowns and travel controls.
Nation
China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change
The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday.
Sports
AP sources: Grievance over shortened MLB season opens Monday
In the midst of difficult negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball and its players' association are scheduled to start a grievance hearing next Monday over the union's claim the 2020 pandemic-affected season was too short.
Business
The Latest: California virus spread lower than other states
California is seeing lower coronavirus transmission than other U.S. states as virus cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 decline following a summer surge.