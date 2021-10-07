SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Spanish-language countdown will be included for the first time in the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" show this year, the Puerto Rico governor announced Thursday.
The segment will be broadcast from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, where thousands are expected to gather at the island's main convention center in the capital of San Juan, according to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
The countdown will occur an hour ahead of the one in New York because Puerto Rico does not implement daylight saving time.
The ABC special is broadcast from Times Square in New York City. It is the show's 50th anniversary.
