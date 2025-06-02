World

Puerto Rico Supreme Court allows 'X' as a third gender choice on birth certificates

Activists on Monday celebrated a decision by Puerto Rico's Supreme Court to allow nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people to update their birth certificates.

The Associated Press
June 2, 2025 at 10:09PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Activists on Monday celebrated a decision by Puerto Rico's Supreme Court to allow nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people to update their birth certificates.

The ruling comes after a group of six nonbinary people filed a lawsuit against Puerto Rico's governor, its health secretary and other officials.

The ruling means that nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people will now be able to select ‘X' as their gender marker on birth certificates.

Pedro Julio Serrano, president of Puerto Rico's LGBTQ+ Federation, called Friday's ruling a historic one that upholds equality.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jenniffer González Colón told reporters that she was awaiting recommendations from Puerto Rico's Justice Department regarding the ruling.

The ruling comes more than seven years after a U.S. federal court ordered Puerto Rico's government to allow transgender people to change their gender on birth certificates following a lawsuit if they so wished.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

South Koreans vote for new president in wake of Yoon's ouster over martial law

Millions of South Koreans are voting Tuesday for a new president in a snap election triggered by the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who now faces an explosive trial on rebellion charges over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

World

Ukraine and Russia agree to swap dead and wounded troops but report no progress toward ending war

World

Puerto Rico Supreme Court allows 'X' as a third gender choice on birth certificates