Wires

Puerto Rico is hit with an island-wide blackout as it prepares for Easter weekend, power company official says

Puerto Rico is hit with an island-wide blackout as it prepares for Easter weekend, power company official says.

The Associated Press
April 16, 2025 at 8:05PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is hit with an island-wide blackout as it prepares for Easter weekend, power company official says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Arsenal reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate

Arsenal reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.

Wires

Inter Milan reaches Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Wires

Puerto Rico is hit with an island-wide blackout as it prepares for Easter weekend, power company official says