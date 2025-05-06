Puerto Rico governor under fire as federal funds for solar projects are stalled

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor came under fire Tuesday as her pledge to support the investment of millions of federal dollars in solar projects across the U.S. territory appeared to fade.
More than a week has passed since the U.S. Department of Energy missed a deadline to finalize contracts worth $365 million that would see battery-operated solar systems installed at health clinics and public housing units in Puerto Rico.
Since last month, the department has not been in communication with those awarded the grants, including the nonprofit Hispanic Federation.
''There's been deathly silence,'' said Javier Rúa Jovet, public policy director for Puerto Rico's Solar and Energy Storage Association.
The lack of communication by the federal government comes as Puerto Rico prepares for the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts June 1 and is predicted to be above average, with nine anticipated hurricanes, four of them major.
Puerto Rico already struggles with chronic power outages, including two island-wide blackouts that occurred on Dec. 31 and April 17.
''There are people who really need this help immediately,'' said Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation.
Until recently, Gov. Jenniffer González, a Republican and supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, had backed more than $1 billion appropriated by Congress for solar projects in Puerto Rico, including the $365 million slated for public housing units and health centers, including those that provide dialysis.