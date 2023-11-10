SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A surgical dentist in Puerto Rico fatally shot a patient who entered his office Friday and allegedly assaulted the dentist and his secretary, police said.
The 41-year-old victim was reportedly upset about recent dental work he had done, a police statement said.
The incident occurred in the north coastal town of Manati, which is west of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.
No further details were immediately available.
Police said the case was under investigation and no charges had been filed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Thousands who were sheltering at Gaza City's hospitals flee as Israel-Hamas war closes in
Thousands of Palestinians sheltering from the Israel-Hamas war at Gaza City's main hospital fled south Friday after several reported strikes in and around the compound overnight. They joined a growing exodus of people escaping intense urban fighting in the north — including near other hospitals — as Gaza officials said the territory's death toll surpassed 11,000.
World
British judge says Prince Harry's lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher can go to trial
A lawsuit by Prince Harry, Elton John and five other public figures accusing a newspaper publisher of using private detectives and listening devices to illegally snoop on them should go to a full trial, a British judge ruled Friday.
World
Mexico's governing party facing big test in trying to hold together without charismatic president
Mexico's immensely powerful governing party may face its biggest test yet as it announces its candidates for the 2024 gubernatorial elections.
World
Puerto Rico dentist fatally shot a patient who alleged attacked him at the office, police say
A surgical dentist in Puerto Rico fatally shot a patient who entered his office Friday and allegedly assaulted the dentist and his secretary, police said.
Variety
Niger fashion designer aims to show a positive image of her country at Joburg Fashion Week
Niger fashion designer Alia Bare took center stage at the Joburg Fashion Week with a collection that she hopes will spread a positive image of her troubled country, suffering from instability and economic sanctions that followed a military coup earlier this year.