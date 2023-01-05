SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.
The woman, who lives in Tampa, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interfering with security screening personnel at Puerto Rico's main international airport, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Authorities said the incident happened in late November and that federal agents arrested her on Wednesday.
She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden visit
Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, Thursday in a pre-dawn operation that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state's capital.
World
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Kyiv indicated it won't follow suit.
World
Germany to supply APCs, Patriot battery to Ukraine
Germany will supply Ukraine with armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery, the government said Thursday.
World
Puerto Rican woman arrested, charged in airport assault case
Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.
Business
Pakistan unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds
Pakistani officials were increasingly concerned Thursday whether next week's U.N.-backed conference will succeed in raising the billions of dollars needed to help survivors and launch reconstruction efforts following last summer's devastating floods.