SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican salsa singer and musician "Lalo" Rodríguez was found dead Tuesday at a public housing project in the U.S. territory, according to police. He was 64.
Police said that while there were no visible signs of violence on his body, an autopsy would determine the cause of death.
The singer, who was born Ubaldo Rodríguez Santos, had struggled for years with drugs and alcohol and was previously charged with possession of cocaine.
Rodríguez once formed part of Eddie Palmieri's band and is best known for his 1988 hit, "Come, Devour Me Again."
