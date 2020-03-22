Puddles This Week - Real Warm Front Next Week

(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)
_______________________________________________________________________
 
Monday Weather Outlook For the Twin Cities
 
Monday will be a drier day across the region with high temps approaching 50F in the metro. Look for lighter winds and a little more sunshine in the afternoon. 
 
 _________________________________________________________________________
 
Weather Outlook for Monday
 
Here's the weather outlook for Monday, March 23rd, which looks fairly mild for the middle/end of March with temps running a few degrees above average.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Light Rain/Snow Mix on Monday
 
Weather conditions will be a little unsettled during the midweek time frame with areas of rain and snow developing as early as Tuesday and will wrap up late Wednesday.
 
 ________________________________________________________________________
 
Light Rain/Snow Mix
 
NOAA's NDFD data shows light precipitation across the state with some of the heaviest across northern MN. It also appears that there could be some minor snow accumulations across the northern part of the state as well.
 
 ____________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavier Precipitation Potential
 
Here's NOAA's WPC precipitation potential through the end of the week, which shows areas of heavier amounts south of the Twin Cities.
 
 _________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended forecast through the week ahead shows fairly mild temps continuing through the last full week of the month. Note that several days this week could warm into the 50s with the potential of near 60F highs by Sunday.

_______________________________________________________________________
 
Latest Snow Depth Across the Region
 
Here's the latest snow depth from across the region and note that the Twin Cities is officially reporting no snow on the ground. However, there is still more than a foot on the ground across the Arrowhead and along the south shore of Lake Superior.
 
____________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from March 29th - April 4th shows warmer than average temperatures across much of the Central and Eastern US. Meanwhile, folks in Alaska will be dealing with cooler than average temps. 
 
_______________________________________________________________________

Puddles This Week - Real Warm Front Next Week
By Paul Douglas

Time has slowed down, another symptom of global pandemic pandemic. A society that loves to plan, schedule and collaborate is living one day at a time, tethered to our screens, hoping the news gets better soon.

At least winter is over. In an act of reckless defiance I just pulled out my driveway stakes and removed the winter floor mats from my car. Spasms of chilly air and slush are inevitable, but the maps look springy.

This will be a cool, drippy week with clouds today, followed by a showery rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Steadier, heavier rain arrives Friday, before we dry out and cool off next weekend.

I'm not going out on much of a limb predicting early greening of lawns and ice coming off area lakes 2-3 weeks earlier than the last couple of springs.

A welcome surge of warmth arrives next week with highs in the 60s, chirping birds and a spring in your step. In fact models show a distinct warm bias into April. I predict fresh air and long walks. Just stay 6 feet apart. And don't hug any strangers, OK?
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 3-8. High: 46.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 39.

TUESDAY: Milder with rain showers. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 54.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, a cool breeze. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 42. High: 49.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 31. High: 45.

FRIDAY: Rain may end as slush snow at night. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 36. High: 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and raw. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 42.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 24. High: 50.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
March 23rd

1966: A snowstorm brings a foot of snow to southern Minnesota.
_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
March 23rd

Average High: 45F (Record: 83F set in 1910)
Average Low: 27F (Record: -4F set in 1965)

Record Rainfall: 1.18" set in 1966
Record Snowfall: 11.6" set in 1966
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
March 23rd

Sunrise: 7:09am
Sunset: 7:30pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 21 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 9 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 4 hour & 1 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for March 23rd at Midnight
0.1 Days Before New Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Mercury, the solar system’s innermost planet, reaches its maximum elongation from the sun for the year on March 24, 2020. This world now resides a whopping 27.8 degrees west of the sun, placing Mercury in the morning sky before sunrise. Looking ahead, Mercury will reach its maximum elongation in the evening sky on October 1, 2020 (25.8 degrees east of the sun). Mercury presents 6 greatest elongations in 2020, three in the evening sky and three in the morning sky. Because Mercury’s orbit is quite eccentric (oblong), Mercury’s greatest elongations are far from equal throughout the year, varying from about 18 to 28 degrees. We list all of Mercury’s greatest elongations for 2020:"

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)


__________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions look fairly active across the nation with showers and storms across the Southern US and snow across parts of the Northeast and Northwest. 
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
The 7-day precipitation forecast across the nation shows heavier precipitation moving into the Eastern US with several inches of rain possible across the Ohio Valley and Gulf Coast States. 
 
_______________________________________________________________________
 
2020 Tornado Reports So Far This Year
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 165 tornado reports so far this year through the first half of March, most of which have been across the Southern US and the Gulf Coast States, but we're starting to see the tornado count increase across the Tennessee Valley.
 
_______________________________________________________________________

2020 Tornado Watch Summary

Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 35 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.

_____________________________________________________________________ 

Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February

According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the middle of March is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially in Mississippi and Alabama.

_____________________________________________________________________
 
Climate Stories
 
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

