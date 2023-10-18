Puddle Potential Today But 60s By Friday

Showery Wednesday

A quick moving clipper system will move through the Midwest on Wednesday with somewhat showery weather. Rainfall amounts will be very minimal with most locations seeing less than 0.10" around the Twin Cities. Folks in northern Minnesota will have a couple of shots of light rain on Wednesday and again Thursday with total amounts approaching 0.20" to 0.30".

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the end of the week, which shows fairly minimal rainfall amounts close to home. However, there could be some 0.20" to 0.30" tallies across the northern half of the state thanks for a couple of chances of rain on Wednesday & Thursday.

30 Day Precipitation

Here's a look at rainfall over the last 30 days, which shows quite a bit around the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. Since September 23rd, the Twin Cities has picked up nearly 7.50" !! There are even heavier amounts north and west of the metro, where some double-digit tallies have fallen.

90 Day Precipitation Anomaly

Thanks to some recent heavy rains parts of the state are now in a surplus over the last 90 days. Some of the biggest surpluses are showing up in blue in pockets across parts of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin. It has been a very soggy last 3 weeks.

Drought Update

Recent heavy rains have helped the drought situation quite a bit in spots across the state. With that being said, we're still in a drought across much of the state with nearly 5% under an extreme drought, which improved since last week. We should see additional improvement after this weeks rain, but we won't see that show up in the drought maps until next week. Stay tuned...

Fall Color Update

Here's a picture from the MN DNR Park Staff at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park. Fall colors look well underway there and are peaking or past peak across much of the northern half of Minnesota.

Fall Color Update

According to the MN DNR, the fall color season is well underway. Parts of northern Minnesota are already at and past peak color. Fall colors will continue to rapidly change, so take a moment and enjoy the season while you can. Note that most leaves will vacate the premises in a few weeks and won't return until sometime in mid/late May...

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

Wisconsin Fall Color Update

Here's a look at the fall color report in Wisconsin. Fall colors are peaking in some areas and peak isn't far away in others.

See more from Travel Wisconsin HERE:

Typical Peak Fall Color

According to the MN DNR, typical peak color arrives across the international border mid to late September with peak color arriving near the Twin Cities late September to mid October. It won't be long now and you'll be able to find your favorite fall color in a backyard near you.

7 Day Atlantic Outlook

The 7 day outlook for the Atlantic Basin shows a potential tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that had a decent chance of tropical development over the next couple of days. This system will continue to drift northwest, but hopefully will steer north of the Caribbean islands, stay tuned..

Past Peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th, but did you know that the typical peak is September 10th? This is when the Atlantic Basin has had the most hurricanes and named storms since records began. This is also when weather conditions are at optimal levels for these types of storms.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will warm into the 50s and 60s across the state, which will be up to +5F above average for this time of the year. Skies will be cloudy with a showery weather at times for parts of the state.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, October 18th will be cloudier than what we've had over the last several days. A few showers will be possible here and there with southerly winds turning more westerly as we head through the day. It won't be a washout, but it could be a little damp at times.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temperatures in Minneapolis will start in the low 50s in the morning and will warm to near 60F in the afternoon with spotty showers here and there. Southerly winds will turn more westerly through the day with gusts approaching 15mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running slightly above average over the next several days with readings warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s over the next several days. These readings will be close to if not slightly above average for this time of the year. There will be a few showers on Wednesday and a better chance of rain as we head into next week, but the weekend is looking pretty nice once again.

Feeling Like Fall

According to NOAA's National Blend of Models, temps will hover in the 50s and 60s over the next several days, which will be within range of average for this time of the year. I don't see any major heat waves or cold snaps coming quite yet.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions in the Midwest will be a little unsettled on Wednesday with a few isolated showers, but amounts won't add up to much. This area of low pressure will help to develop a much larger storm in the Northeast with heavier rains and very gusty winds.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temperatures across the Eastern US, while cooler than average temps will be in place across the western half of the country.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

As we approach the end of October, things look a little more unsettled across the Central US, which also includes the Midwest.

Puddle Potential Today But 60s By Friday

By Paul Douglas

"I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion" wrote American essayist and naturalist Henry David Thoreau. A very nice sentiment, but I'm pretty sure I would crush the pumpkin. Because, truth be told, I'm trying to get up to my winter weight. Dress in layers? I have plenty of extra layers, thank you very much.

No frost or freeze into next week, just a parade of (minor) storms as we slide into a wetter pattern over time. The progression from summer to winter often creates a very sharp temperature contrast capable of whipping up large, windswept storms in October.

Today's storm will whip up showers and a growl of thunder can't be ruled out. Most spots will pick up under a quarter inch of liquid gold.

Friday's clipper spreads rain north and east of the Twin Cities, and cool exhaust behind this fast-moving storm will mean scrappy clouds and cool 50s this weekend.

We are heading into the dark days, the cloudiest time of the year. Every sunny day is a gift!

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Few waves of showers. Winds: W 10-15. High 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 49.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with sprinkles. Winds: NW 10-20. High 59.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly mild. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 46. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cool wind. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 50. High 57.

SUNDAY: Scrappy clouds, still cool. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 42. High: 56.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a nicer day. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 49. High: 61.

TUESDAY: Period of light rain possible. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 48. High: 54.

This Day in Weather History

October 18th

1953: Four heifers near St. Martin were lucky; a tornado picked them up and set them back down again, unharmed.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 18th

Average High: 57F (Record: 87F set in 1950)

Average Low: 40F (Record: 18F set in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 1.05" set in 1979

Record Snowfall: 1.3" set in 1976

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 18th

Sunrise: 7:32am

Sunset: 6:23pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 51 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 3 Minutes & 00 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 4 Hour & 56 Minutes

Moon Phase for October 17th at Midnight

2.9 Days Before First Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temps on Wednesday will be cooler than average by nearly -5F across the Southeastern US. Meanwhile, folks west of the Mississippi River with be very warm with temps running nearly +5F to +15F above average for this time time of the year.

National Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Much of the nation will be quiet on Wednesday with the exception of the Midwest as a quick clipper system moves through. Areas of light rain and wind will move through during the midweek time frame.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather outlook through Thursday shows a clipper system diving through the Midwest and Great Lakes Region with areas of rain and thunder. Meanwhile, the western half of the nation looks to remain quieter than average.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through early next week shows areas of heavy rainfall across parts of the Northeastern US. Meanwhile, things in the Central US will become more active with areas of rain developing as we head into next week.

Climate Stories

"September 2023 was Earth's most extreme month for heat ever recorded"

"Climate scientist James Hansen says the world may soon exceed the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold. September 2023 smashed the record for the most extreme month for heat in Earth's history, recording the highest departure from average of any month in analyses dating back to 1850, said NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information on October 13. NOAA, NASA, Berkeley Earth, and the European Copernicus Climate Change Service all rated September 2023 as the warmest September on record, crushing the previous September record by a huge margin. And famed climate scientist James Hansen warned today that the world is on the verge of exceeding the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold seen as key to protecting the world's people and ecosystems — a claim still hotly contested within climate science."

See more from Yale Climate Connections HERE:

"What is a strong El Niño? Meteorologists anticipate a big impact in winter 2023, but the forecasts don't all agree"

"Winter is still weeks away, but meteorologists are already talking about a snowy winter ahead in the southern Rockies and the Sierra Nevada. They anticipate more storms in the U.S. South and Northeast, and warmer, drier conditions across the already dry Pacific Northwest and the upper Midwest. One phrase comes up repeatedly with these projections: a strong El Niño is coming. It sounds ominous. But what does that actually mean? We asked Aaron Levine, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington whose research focuses on El Niño. What is a strong El Niño? During a normal year, the warmest sea surface temperatures are in the western Pacific and the Indian Ocean, in what's known as the Indo-Western Pacific warm pool."

See more from The Conversation HERE:

"Wildfire smoke leaves harmful gases in floors and walls − air purifiers aren't enough, new study shows, but you can clean it up"

"When wildfire smoke turns the air brown and hazy, you might think about heading indoors with the windows closed, running an air purifier or even wearing a mask. These are all good strategies to reduce exposure to the particles in wildfire smoke, but smoky air is also filled with potentially harmful gases. Those gases can get into buildings and remain in the walls and floors for weeks. Getting rid of these gases isn't as simple as turning on an air purifier or opening a window on a clear day. In a new study published in the journal Science Advances, colleagues and I tracked the life of these gases in a home exposed to wildfire smoke. We also found that the best way to get rid of the risk is among the simplest: start cleaning."

See more from The Conversation HERE:

