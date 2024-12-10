Publishing executive Bob Miller to head Phaidon Press. He's worked on dozens of bestsellers

Miller has been in publishing for more than 30 years, many of them as head of Hyperion Books. His notable projects include Winfrey's ''What Happened to You?'', Perry's "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," former FBI Director James Comey's ''A Higher Loyalty'' and, before Joe Biden was elected president, Biden's ''Promise Me Dad.'' Miller also published fiction by Liane Moriarty and S.A. Cosby and Michael J. Fox's memoir, ''Lucky Me.''