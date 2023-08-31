HARDCOVER FICTION

1. ''Fourth Wing'' by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. ''Tom Lake'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. ''Dead Mountain'' by Preston/Child (Grqand Central Publishing)

4. ''After That Night'' by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

5. ''Demon Copperhead'' by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. ''Lion & Lamb'' by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

7. ''The Covenant of Water'' by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

8. ''None of This Is True'' by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

9. ''Masters of Death'' by Olivie Blake (Tor)

10. ''The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store'' by James McBride (Riverhead)

11. ''Happy Place'' by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. ''Happiness'' by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. ''Out of Nowhere'' by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

14. ''The Five-Star Weekend'' by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

15. ''Five Years After'' by William R. Forstchen (Forge)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. ''Safe and Sound'' by Mercury Stardust (DK)

2. ''Gambler'' by Billy Walters (Harmony)

3. ''Outlive'' by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. ''Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOS'' by Amy Palanjian (Rodale)

5. ''Baking Yesteryear'' by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

6. ''The Creative Act'' by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. ''Tasting History'' by Max Miller (Simon Element)

8. ''The Wager'' by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. ''Never Enough'' by Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)

10. ''The 32 Principles'' by Gracie/Volponi (BenBella)

11. ''Fast Like a Girl'' by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

12. ''Stay Sane in an Insane World'' by Greg Harden (Blackstone)

13. ''Necessary Trouble'' by Drew Gilpin Faust (FSG)

14. ''Magnolia Table, Vol. 3'' by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

15. ''Unseasonable Hospitality'' by Will Guidara (Optimism)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. ''Cold Case Revenge'' by Jessica R. Patch (Love Inspired Suspense)

2. ''Her Hidden Amish Child'' by Leigh Bale (Love Inspired)

3. ''Curse at Dawn'' by Heather Graham (Mira)

4. ''Amish Country Ransom'' by Mary Alford (Love Inspired Suspense)

5. ''Knockout'' by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

6. ''Caring for Her Amish Neighbor'' by Jo Ann Brown (Love Inspired)

7. ''Last Seen in Silver Creek'' by Delores Fossen (Harlequin Intrigue)

8. ''Wyoming Ranch Ambush'' by Sommer Smith (Love Inspired Suspense)

9. ''"Big Sky Secret" by Amity Steffen (Love Inpsired Suspense)

10. ''The Girl Who Survived'' by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

11. ''Mountain Abduction Rescue'' by Darlene L. Turner (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. ''To Protect His Brother's Baby'' by Linda Goodnight (Love Inpsired)

13. ''Talulah's Back in Town'' by Brenda Novak (Mira)

14. ''Hunting the Witness'' by Kate Angelo (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. ''Clandestine Baby'' by Nicole Helm (Harlequin Intrigue)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. ''Too Late'' by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. ''The Housemaid'' by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

3. ''Icebreaker'' by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. ''King of Pride'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. ''It Starts with Us'' by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. ''Shadow Dance'' by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. ''Dreamland'' by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. ''Twisted Love'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. ''Solo Leveling, Vol. 7'' by Chugong/Dubu (Ize)

10. ''The Shadow Work Journal'' by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

11. ''The Housemaid's Secret'' by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

12. ''The Midnight Library'' by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

13. ''A Court of Silver Flames'' by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. ''Twisted Games'' by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. ''The Official Trixie and Katya Coloring Book'' by Mattel/Zamolodchikova/Bellismo (Plume)

_____