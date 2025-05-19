Publisher Burt Cohen built local media empire, was relentless civic volunteer and a pretty funny guy

In it, Cohen listed what he described as his “semi-notable qualities”: “I never used profanity, never exercised, rarely ate green leafy veggies or any healthy foods, adored carbs and fried foods, cried at even slightly sad movies, tried to never be cruel or hurtful to anyone including animals, always silently gave thanks for blessings, and was aware of and grateful for the countless people who helped me at every stage of my life.”