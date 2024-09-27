LONDON — Publicist says Maggie Smith, acting great known to millions from Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' has died at age 89.
Publicist says Maggie Smith, acting great known to millions from Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' has died at age 89
Publicist says Maggie Smith, acting great known to millions from Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' has died at age 89.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 1:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.