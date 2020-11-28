Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man they describe as “endangered.”

Shayne Munich, 26, was last seen at HCMC around noon Friday, according to police spokesman John Elder.

Munich is white, 6 feet tall and 140 pounds, with light hair and possibly wearing glasses. He lives in the area of the 2300 block of Portland Avenue.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.