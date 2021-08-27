The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a young woman whose body came into its custody this week.

The woman was white, between the ages of 18 and 25, 5 feet 5 and 129 pounds, the office said. She was wearing a necklace with the Leo zodiac symbol and a blue beaded bracelet, and had these words tattooed on her upper right leg: "Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive."

She had two piercings in each earlobe and one in her right nostril, though was wearing no jewelry in them.

The medical examiner said the young woman died Sunday morning at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. It did not provide information about the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner at 612-215-6300.

STAFF REPORT