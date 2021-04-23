The family of former Vice President Walter Mondale said Friday that they are planning public memorial services for him in both Minnesota and in Washington but not until sometime in September.

Mondale, the southern Minnesota native who served as vice president from 1977 to 1981 and was the Democratic nominee for president in 1984, died on Monday in Minneapolis. He was 93.

The family said they would release dates for the services and other details at a later date.

"The family is deeply appreciative of the messages of condolence received from around the world," read the statement the family released on Friday.

In the days before he died, Mondale talked by phone to multiple U.S. political leaders including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

