A memorial service for former U.S. Rep. Jim Ramstad, R-Minn., who died of Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 5 at age 74, will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Only family members will attend the celebration of his life in person, but the public can view it online on a website devoted to his memory, InMemoryofJimRamstad.com, or on the Wayzata Community Church site. Details are available at both sites.

Ramstad, a moderate Republican, served nine terms in the U.S. House representing Minnesota’s Third District, which includes several Minneapolis suburbs, before retiring in 2009. Before that, he spent a decade as a Minnesota state senator.

His battle with alcoholism turned him into a champion of mental health and recovery issues. He was chief sponsor of legislation that opened the door to treatment for millions of Americans suffering from mental illness or chemical addiction. He celebrated his 39th year of sobriety shortly before his death.

When he died, Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat and former congressman, tweeted that he considered Ramstad “a colleague, mentor and friend.” Ramstad was respected and admired by peers and constituents, Walz said.