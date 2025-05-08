PSG vs. Inter Milan in the Champions League final? Few expected that

PSG's road to Munich has gone mostly through England. After seeing off fellow French club Brest in the playoffs, PSG has beaten Liverpool, Aston Villa and lastly Arsenal in successive rounds in the knockout stage — having also defeated then-Premier League champion Manchester City in a key victory in the next-to-last round of the league stage. Qualification was in the balance at that stage, with PSG having won just one of its first five league games only to win its last three.