PSG set a new benchmark in the Champions League, but can it stay at the top of European soccer?

MUNICH — Paris Saint-Germain's ascent to the top of European soccer is complete. Staying there is another matter entirely.
Saturday's Champions League triumph confirmed what many observers had suspected for some time - that PSG's moment had finally come.
Years of frustration in European club soccer's elite competition was blown away in one glorious and historic night in Munich.
Not only did PSG end its long wait for the trophy it prized most of all but it produced a statement performance and set a new benchmark for what it is to win the Champions League title.
The 5-0 rout of Inter Milan was officially the biggest winning margin of any final in the competition's 70-year history. And it could have been so much more emphatic had Bradley Barcola been clinical in front of goal, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia taken more than just one of his chances or Désiré Doué stayed on the field for longer than 67 minutes having scored two and set up another.
Star striker Ousmane Dembele didn't even get a goal to his name.
As impressive as PSG's victory was, it could have been even better. In other words, this is a team that is yet to reach its peak.
Work in progress